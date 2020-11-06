CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) PT Lowered to $67.00 at B. Riley

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q4 2020 earnings at $17.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $48.09 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $67.64.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59).

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,770,000.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.