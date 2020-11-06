Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $18.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,633. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 201.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 126,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,520,000 after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.