Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $18.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,633. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 201.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 126,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,520,000 after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.
