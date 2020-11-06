CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Raised to $12.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBAY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $585.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.78.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 59.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 56,965 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

