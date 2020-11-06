CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CONE. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.13.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE opened at $73.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -283.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 5.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.