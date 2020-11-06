Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Danaher were worth $47,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 160,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $12,374,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $247.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

