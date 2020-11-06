Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.28% from the company’s previous close.

DAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,449. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Danaos worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

