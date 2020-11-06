DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.08.

DZSI stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $262.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.35.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 39.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 113,719 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth $2,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

