Davidson Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VTV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,524. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average is $103.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

