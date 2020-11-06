Davidson Trust Co. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

ADP stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.78. The company had a trading volume of 34,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,866 shares of company stock worth $13,194,531. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

