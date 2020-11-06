Davidson Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.2% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,039. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

