DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on DBVT. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.39.
Shares of DBVT stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $243.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.44.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.
