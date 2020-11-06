DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DBVT. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.39.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $243.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

