DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DCP. Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. 1,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,054. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 12.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DCP Midstream by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

