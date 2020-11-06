Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Ari B. Levy Buys 30,000 Shares

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Ari B. Levy acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $221,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $7.98 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.
Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TACO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.
Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.
