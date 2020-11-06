Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $305.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COUP. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.39.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $311.48 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.53 and a 200-day moving average of $263.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $214,853.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,968.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,955 shares of company stock worth $49,801,758 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,689,000 after acquiring an additional 528,723 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

