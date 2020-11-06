Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $80.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.36.

NYSE:LYB opened at $74.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CX Institutional increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

