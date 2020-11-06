Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $15.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Under Armour by 113.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 168.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 229.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

