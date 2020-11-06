Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $70.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE:SHAK opened at $71.18 on Monday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -338.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $3,162,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,530.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $4,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,627 shares of company stock valued at $28,953,606. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,312,000 after buying an additional 644,910 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 35.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,990,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,414,000 after buying an additional 787,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 66,123 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 712,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,754,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $19,086,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.