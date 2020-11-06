Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Visteon (NYSE:VC) Price Target to $105.00

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VC. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.45.

Visteon stock opened at $96.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. Visteon has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $97.08.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 147,877 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,742,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 324,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161,708 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

