Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASMIY. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $160.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.24. ASM International has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $170.05.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

