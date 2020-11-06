Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Redburn Partners cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 37,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,005. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

