Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.