Diamond Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00005100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $2.80 million and $2,032.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001181 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00542170 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,541,968 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

