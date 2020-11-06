Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000.

Shares of ERX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.06. 120,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $186.20.

