Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Holdings Increased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,385 shares during the period. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 503.6% during the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 301,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 97.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 71,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $898,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $38.99. 27,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,363. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.13.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

