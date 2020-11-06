Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Discovery from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $19.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. Discovery has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Discovery by 570.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.