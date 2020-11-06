Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 23.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.97. 11,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,248. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.09 and its 200 day moving average is $195.02. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

