Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

DEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

DEI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,043. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $69,435,644.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,059 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,916,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

