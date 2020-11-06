Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter fiscal 2021, Dr. Reddy’s top line decreased year-over-year growth while the bottom line rose. During the quarter, the company saw gradual recovery in the market demand across India, Russia and other markets after a low demand in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, although the demand is yet to fully recover to pre-covid levels. As of Sep 30, cumulatively, 94 generic filings are pending for approval with the Food and rugAdministrtion (FDA) (92 abbreviated New Drug Applications [ANDAs] and 2 two new drug applications). Of these 92 ANDAs, 50 are Para IVs and 26 have first-to-file status. Approval of new generics should further bolster the portfolio. The company is divesting non-core assets to channelize its sources to increase profitability.However, generic competition remains a concern for the company.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

