DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) VP Sells $150,221.75 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.07. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after purchasing an additional 604,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,321,000 after purchasing an additional 177,932 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 165,370 shares during the period. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,749,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

