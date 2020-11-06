Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $106.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group stock opened at $106.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $106.28.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. FMR LLC increased its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group during the second quarter worth $16,390,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after buying an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 161.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,646,000 after buying an additional 157,168 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

