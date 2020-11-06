Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Dunkin’ Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DNKN. Barclays upped their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.11.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $106.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.28.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after buying an additional 2,186,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,601,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

