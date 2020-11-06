Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $4.13 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $452.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 386.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit