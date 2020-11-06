Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $4.13 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $452.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 386.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

