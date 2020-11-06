DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Commerzbank began coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS HLFFF traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Analyst Recommendations for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Comments


