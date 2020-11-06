Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.50% from the stock’s current price.

EDIT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,858. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.02. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $519,510 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

