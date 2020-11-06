Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGO. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $14.26 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 18.40%. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,266,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 167,363 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 956,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 302,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,898,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,486,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

