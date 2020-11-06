Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Raymond James

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

