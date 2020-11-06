Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $85.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of EHC stock opened at $65.76 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.