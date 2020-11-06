EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.13. 185,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

