Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Equillium stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.19. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.04 and a quick ratio of 13.04.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

