Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $222,075.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $781.05 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 23,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.68.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

