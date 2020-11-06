Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$104.00 at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EQB. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$93.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.35. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.57 and a 1 year high of C$121.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 7,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total transaction of C$550,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,035. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total value of C$40,483.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at C$82,716.90. Insiders have sold a total of 10,018 shares of company stock worth $803,988 over the last quarter.

About Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.