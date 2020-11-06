Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aduro Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Aduro Biotech from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $14.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $241.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.12. Aduro Biotech has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Aduro Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.73% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aduro Biotech will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Aduro Biotech

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

