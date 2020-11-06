Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

FUBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FUBO opened at $14.78 on Monday. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

