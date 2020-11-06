Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EVRI. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. 46,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,064. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $895.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,672 shares in the company, valued at $728,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $227,550. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Everi by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

