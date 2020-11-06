Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $6.86. Everspin Technologies shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 2,187 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.99% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 412.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 79,592 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $139.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

