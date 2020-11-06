EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) is X Square Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

X Square Capital LLC reduced its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,182 shares during the quarter. EVERTEC accounts for about 3.8% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 40.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 140166 upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on EVERTEC from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,964. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

