EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

EVTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

EVTC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,964. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.16.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,371,000 after acquiring an additional 878,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,703,000 after acquiring an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 605,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

