Exelon Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the energy giant will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.91.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 80,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. Exelon has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 29.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Exelon by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

