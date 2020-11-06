Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Exponent from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of EXPO opened at $75.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. Exponent has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $351,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $165,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,551.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,573 shares of company stock worth $1,082,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 5.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,888,000 after buying an additional 93,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,667,000 after buying an additional 93,504 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 336.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,485 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 2.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 935,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 2.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

