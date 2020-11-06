Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

